11-member panel to evolve standards for road design, construction, upgrade & upkeep

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP on Thursday formed an 11-member committee, headed by its engineer-in-chief BS Prahalad, to evolve standard design and practices for road construction, upgrade, development, and maintenance. </p>.<p>Four professors from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and two experts from World Resources Institute (WRI) India will be part of the panel. </p><p>As per an order issued by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, the committee will meet every first and third Wednesday of the month to prepare a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on road design, construction and maintenance. The manual should be prepared by December 15. "The works will be carried out and supervised as per the SOP," the order stated. </p>.<p>This is likely to provide much-needed clarity as roads and footpaths are currently being designed at the whims and fancies of local engineers and consultants. There is no footpath standardisation on the type of tiles to be used or the need to place bollards or metal barricades, among others. </p>.<p>The SOP will be used to design, construct, and maintain the city's road network of 12,878.78 km, including high-density corridors, arterial and sub-arterial roads, and zonal-level roads. The SOP is expected to provide a manual for road designing, re-asphalting recurrence period according to vehicle density, road drainage system, thermoplastic paining, etc. </p>