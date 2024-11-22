Home
india/karnataka/bengaluru

11-member panel to evolve standards for road design, construction, upgrade & upkeep

Four professors from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and two experts from World Resources Institute (WRI) India will be part of the panel.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 20:09 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 20:09 IST
Bengaluru newsBBMProad repair

