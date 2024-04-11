18-year-old student dies in road accident near Shivajinagar bus stand

Bengaluru: An 18-year-old student died in a road accident involving a BMTC bus near the Shivajinagar bus stand in the heart of the city on Tuesday night.
Kamalesh, a resident of Cottonpet, attempted to overtake a BMTC bus on his scooter from the left side of the bus and hit its side, said Shivajinagar traffic police.
"The accident occurred near the Regenta hotel around 9.50 pm. He was riding in a rash and negligent manner and hit the bus that was moving on his right quite slowly. He fell on the right and suffered injuries to his head and abdomen but the bus did not run over him," a police officer said.
He was taken to Bowring Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11.35 pm.
(Published 10 April 2024, 22:18 IST)