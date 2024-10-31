18-year-old suffers eye injury after being hit by stray cracker in Bengaluru 

<p>Bengaluru: An 18-year-old boy suffered severe eye injuries from a firecracker incident in Kammanahalli late Monday night. He was reportedly hit by a stray firecracker that was thrown in his direction during a local celebration.</p>.<p>Sources at Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, where he is receiving treatment, said that he arrived late Monday night with an injury resulting in blood pooling inside his eye. He was a bystander when the firecrackers were being set off in his neighbourhood.</p>.Bengaluru: Bursting of fire crackers permitted only between 8 pm and 10 pm, says police chief.<p>The explosion near his eye caused bleeding; fortunately, there was no damage to his retina. Currently, he can only see objects within one metre, but with ongoing treatment, doctors believe he may regain normal vision within a few weeks.</p>.<p>“He will need to return for regular follow-up visits after his discharge to prevent complications such as cataract. We are managing his treatment conservatively with eye drops and tablets,” said a doctor at the hospital.</p>.<p>As of Wednesday, no new cases of burns or firecracker injuries were reported, but doctors warn that without adequate precautions, more injuries could occur throughout the week.</p>