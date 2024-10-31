Home
18-year-old suffers eye injury after being hit by stray cracker in Bengaluru 

Sources at Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, where he is receiving treatment, said that he arrived late Monday night with an injury resulting in blood pooling inside his eye.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 21:52 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 21:52 IST
