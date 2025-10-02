19 electric vehicles gutted after short-circuit triggers fire in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: As many as 19 electric vehicles were gutted in a fire which was likely triggered by a short circuit in Bengaluru. No human casualties were reported. </p><p>According to officials, the fire department received the alert at 7.45 am on Thursday that a blaze was triggered in the basement of a commercial building in Yelachenahalli off Kanakapura Road. </p><p>Immediately, two fire tenders were deployed to the spot, sources in the fire and emergency services told <em>DH</em>. After several hours, the blaze was brought under control. </p>.Furniture worth Rs 5 crore gutted in Malleswaram fire.<p>According to a senior fire officer, it is suspected that the fire originated due to a short-circuit in the basement of the building, which housed an electric vehicle showroom. </p><p>“The fire may have originated from one of the EV charging points and then rapidly spread in the area,” the officer said. </p><p>A further investigation has been launched to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.</p>