2-day festival on mental health this weekend

A two-day mental health festival will be held this weekend. The event, titled Mannotsava, will focus on the different aspects of mental health and their impact on one’s life.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 01:23 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 01:23 IST
