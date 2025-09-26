Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

2 held for publicly assaulting 'saree thief' in Bengaluru

The accused were apprehended and remanded to judicial custody.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 06:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 06:50 IST
Karnataka NewsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us