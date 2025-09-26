'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Trailer: James Cameron set to take Pandora to new heights with 'Avatar 3'

<p>Filmmaker James Cameron’s revolutionary cinematic universe, <em>Avatar,</em> returns with its most anticipated third chapter, <em>Avatar: Fire and Ash</em>. The movie is releasing across India on December 19, 2025, in English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The fresh trailer, now available, offers a spectacular preview of Pandora’s next epic journey, poised to be the year’s ultimate movie spectacle.</p>.<p>As anticipation builds, audiences will also be treated to a special big-screen event: <em>Avatar: The Way of Water</em> returns to theatres in breathtaking 3D for one week only, starting 2nd October. Fans will relive the magic of Pandora and catch the brand-new Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer exclusively in cinemas.</p>.<p>With <em>Avatar: Fire and Ash</em>, James Cameron takes audiences deeper into the world of Pandora in an all-new adventure with Marine-turned-Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.</p>.Netizens rave over Tamannaah Bhatia’s bold avatar in 'Ghafoor' from 'The Ba*ds of Bollywood'.<p>The film has a screenplay by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. The story is by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno, and stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Kate Winslet.</p>.<p>With the double spectacle of <em>Avatar: Fire and Ash</em> and the re-release of <em>Avatar: The Way of Water</em>, James Cameron invites audiences back into the awe-inspiring world of Pandora like never before.</p>.<p>Presented by the 20th Century Studios India, <em>Avatar: Fire and Ash</em> will release on 19th December 2025 in six languages: English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.</p>