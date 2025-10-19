<p>Bengaluru: A 20-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a lodge in southern Bengaluru on Friday. </p>.<p>P Thakshith, from Puttur, had checked into a lodge in Maruthi Nagar along with a female friend from Virajpet, Kodagu, on October 9, and stayed there for eight days. </p>.<p>On the evening of October 17, the woman checked out alone while Thakshith was found dead a few hours later. Lodge staff found him in a sleeping posture with a blanket covering him and called the Madiwala police. </p>.BBA student in Bengaluru ends life over 'harassment by senior'.<p class="bodytext">Police investigations revealed that the couple had informed the lodge staff that they had come for college-related work and paid the room rent daily. Both studied at a college in Mangaluru. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"They ordered food from the outside and complained of food poisoning. They had bought medicines from a medical store and recovered," a police officer investigating the case said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"It appears to be natural death but we're awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause," the officer added. </p>