21 trees, 51 branches fall in moderate showers

Bengaluru: Twenty-one trees and 59 branches were reported fallen on Wednesday after some parts of the city received moderate rains.
Tree falling has become commonplace every time it rains in the city, with complaints increasing when the showers get heavier.
On Wednesday, tree fall complaints were received from almost all zones of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Expecting a rise in such complaints, the civic body has ramped up its manpower and equipment to clear fallen trees promptly.
A large number of complaints were reported on Monday after the city received heavy rains the previous night. About 292 complaints related to tree falls and another 691 related to falling branches were recorded.
The BBMP has urged citizens to call 1533 to report fallen trees or branches on roads.
In the recent weeks, branches have fallen on vehicles of some residents or passersby.
Additional Chief Secretary Uma Shankar visited the BBMP's war room on Wednesday, as he now heads the Urban Development Department. He also reviewed the BBMP's Sahaaya application, where the public can raise complaints.
Published 05 June 2024, 21:32 IST