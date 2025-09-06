23 cases filed as police target overstaying foreigners   

<p>Bengaluru: The city police have launched a crackdown on foreign nationals overstaying visas, also registering cases against landlords who failed to comply with tenant registration rules.</p>.<p>So far, 23 cases have been booked, mainly against those whose passports and visas had expired, but who continued to reside and work in the city.</p>.<p>The action follows a directive from the DCP (Whitefield division) to enforce the Registration of Foreigners Act more strictly.</p>.Bengaluru house owner booked for renting home to 2 foreign women without notifying police.<p>Most cases were filed in the city’s eastern division: seven in Yelahanka, five in Kothanur, and three in Yelahanka New Town. Kodigehalli and Chikkajala stations registered two each, while Amruthahalli, Bagalur, Sampigehalli, and Vidyaranyapura booked one case each.</p>.<p>The police said cases were filed not only against the foreign nationals, but also against landlords who failed to submit the mandatory ‘Form-C,’ which allows authorities to track foreign visitors. They warned that the drive will continue against violators.</p>