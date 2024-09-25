25-year-old MSc graduate arrested for torching bikes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a motorcycle parked near a paying guest accommodation in Peenya, north Bengaluru, last week, police said.
The incident resulted in the complete destruction of two bikes — a Royal Enfield and a Hero Passion Pro — while a scooter was partially burned.
Following the incident, the police launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which led to the arrest of Pulkit, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout.
The incident occurred around midnight. Pulkit reportedly had a habit of stealing petrol when he ran out of money to refuel his scooter. On this occasion, he stopped near the paying guest accommodation to steal petrol and noticed the Royal Enfield parked nearby.
“He felt envious of the Royal Enfield as he only owned a scooter. Driven by jealousy, he doused the Royal Enfield with the stolen fuel and set it on fire before fleeing,” an investigator involved in the case told DH.
Inmates of the paying guest accommodation noticed the fire and attempted to extinguish it, but by then, both bikes had been completely burned.
Police have filed an FIR under BNS Section 326 F (mischief by fire) based on a complaint from the owner of the Royal Enfield.
Pulkit, who holds a Master of Science degree, is currently seeking employment, the police said.
Published 25 September 2024, 02:30 IST