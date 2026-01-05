Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

26-km walk inside stormwater drain shows Bengaluru’s hidden pathways

A video of the walk, on New Year's Day, has been widely shared on social media.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 21:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 21:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us