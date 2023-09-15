28-year-old killed in crash on airport road in Bengaluru

A 28-year-old man was killed in a road accident near Jakkur in northern Bengaluru in the early hours of Thursday.
Yelahanka traffic police identified the victim as Nahid Safwan, a native of Mangaluru. He worked in a logistics company in the city and resided in Maruthi Nagar.
The accident occurred around 2.20 am when Safwan, who was riding a scooter towards the city, rammed into a lorry parked on the service road near the Jakkur Aerodrome.
Police patrolling the area took Safwan to a government hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead.
The lorry driver, who is yet to be identified, fled the scene after the accident and is absconding.