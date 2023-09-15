Home
28-year-old killed in crash on airport road in Bengaluru

The accident occurred around 2.20 am when Safwan, who was riding a scooter towards the city, rammed into a lorry parked on the service road near the Jakkur Aerodrome.
Last Updated 14 September 2023, 22:14 IST

A 28-year-old man was killed in a road accident near Jakkur in northern Bengaluru in the early hours of Thursday.

Yelahanka traffic police identified the victim as Nahid Safwan, a native of Mangaluru. He worked in a logistics company in the city and resided in Maruthi Nagar.

The accident occurred around 2.20 am when Safwan, who was riding a scooter towards the city, rammed into a lorry parked on the service road near the Jakkur Aerodrome.

Police patrolling the area took Safwan to a government hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead.

The lorry driver, who is yet to be identified, fled the scene after the accident and is absconding.

(Published 14 September 2023, 22:14 IST)
