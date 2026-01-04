<p>Bengaluru: Soladevanahalli police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman doctor in front of her PG accommodation late at night. The arrest was made nearly two weeks after the incident, police said.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Rakesh L, a native of Tumakuru. He is unemployed and lives with his mother, who works as a domestic helper.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the incident was reported on December 17 at AGB Layout in Chikkabanavara. The victim, who works at a private hospital, was returning to her PG after duty when the accused came on a motorcycle and stopped near the gate. He approached her on the pretext of asking for directions and allegedly touched her inappropriately as she attempted to open the gate. When the woman screamed for help, the accused fled the spot on his motorcycle. Neighbours rushed to assist her and informed the police.</p>.<p>Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered at the Soladevanahalli police station. During the investigation, police traced the accused using CCTV footage from the area. Police said the accused had removed the number plate of his motorcycle while committing the offence and was roaming around the locality in an intoxicated state. Noticing that the woman was alone, he allegedly committed the crime.</p>