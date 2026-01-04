Menu
28-year-old man arrested for molesting doctor in Bengaluru

The accused has been identified as Rakesh L, a native of Tumakuru. He is unemployed and lives with his mother, who works as a domestic helper.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 21:42 IST
Published 03 January 2026, 21:42 IST
