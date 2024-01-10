2nd edition of Intl Rhythm Course Residency

Bengaluru: The Indian Music Experience is hosting the second edition of the International Rhythm Course Residency in collaboration with HKU University of Art Utrecht (Netherlands) from January 8 to 13.
The residency consists of workshops, lectures, musical collaborations, and participation in local cultural practices, culminating in concerts reflecting the potential of shared musical approaches between the East and the West. All jazz musicians, who are a part of the international rhythm course, will be in concert.
Musicians such as Ned McGowan (flute and contrabass flute), Lydie Thonnard (flute and piccolo), Gilles Carlier (piano and clarinet), Laurent Peckels (bass), Dr Suma Sudhindra (veena), BC Manjunath (mridangam and konnakol) and Karthik Mani (percussion) will be in concert on January 13 at 6 pm at the Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar 7th Phase.