3-day ICAR meeting on spices begins in city

Bengaluru: Spice production in the country has increased by 21 per cent with an increased 10 per cent of agricultural area being used for spices’ growth. However, several factors, such as poor soil health, use of adulterants, and a lack of export surplus, plague the spice industry, said Dr R Dinesh, Director, ICAR-IISR on Monday.
He was speaking at the inaugural programme of the 34th annual group meeting of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Spices organised by ICAR and the College of Horticulture, University of Horticultural Sciences, Bengaluru, at the GKVK Campus.
The three-day meeting will see deliberations and discussions on the growth and management of the spice sector, various innovations and techniques to tackle challenges, among other topics.
An exhibition showcasing the genetic diversity and variety of spices was also inaugurated.