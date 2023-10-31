JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

3-day ICAR meeting on spices begins in city

The three-day meeting will see deliberations and discussions on the growth and management of the spice sector, various innovations and techniques to tackle challenges, among other topics.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 03:20 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Spice production in the country has increased by 21 per cent with an increased 10 per cent of agricultural area being used for spices’ growth. However, several factors, such as poor soil health, use of adulterants, and a lack of export surplus, plague the spice industry, said Dr R Dinesh, Director, ICAR-IISR on Monday.

He was speaking at the inaugural programme of the 34th annual group meeting of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Spices organised by ICAR and the College of Horticulture, University of Horticultural Sciences, Bengaluru, at the GKVK Campus.

The three-day meeting will see deliberations and discussions on the growth and management of the spice sector, various innovations and techniques to tackle challenges, among other topics.
An exhibition showcasing the genetic diversity and variety of spices was also inaugurated.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 October 2023, 03:20 IST)
Karnatakaspices

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT