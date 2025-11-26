<p class="bodytext">Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur, will host a photography exhibition chronicling the successful launch of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3. The show, titled 'Footprints on the Moon', will be on display from November 28 to 30, 11 am onwards.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It features 13 backlit works captured by Chennai-based photographer Dheeraj Khandelwal. “These photographs depict India’s lunar dreams and the excitement surrounding the country’s historic moon landing,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Khandelwal says the project was born from a childhood fascination with space. “I always wanted to be an astronaut. The exhibition stems from a deep curiosity about capturing rockets you see for just a few seconds before they disappear into space,” he says.</p>.Karnataka's stray dog bite compensation triggers concerns of misuse.<p class="bodytext">He shot the images at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, in 2023. The launch “turned out to be far more emotional than expected”. He was moved by 15,000 spectators who had gathered there, mostly young children. “They were all cheering as the countdown hit zero,” he recalls.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He has exhibited these works previously in Chennai, and one of these works was showcased at Times Square in New York. Alongside the exhibition, Khandelwal will conduct a workshop on rocket and aviation photography, covering techniques and best practices. However, he admits every memorable photograph needs a small luck factor too.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>RSVP to bangaloreinternationalcentre.org</em></span></p>