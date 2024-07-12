38 Christ varsity NCC cadets scale unexplored Himalayan peak  

Bengaluru: Thirty-eight NCC cadets from Christ University has scaled an unexplored peak in the Himalayas, reaching an altitude of over 17,000 feet in the Lahaul district of Himachal Pradesh.
The cadets, representing No 2 Company of the nine Karnataka and Goa Battalion, were led by Captain Sajina Begum.
The mountaineering expedition began with a specialised 26-day course in Manali, organised in partnership with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS).
Following the successful expedition, Captain Sajina announced plans to summit Mount Yunam, which stands at 20,300 feet.
