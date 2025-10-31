Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Easing coastal rules will erode lives

Easing coastal rules will erode lives

The NITI Aayog proposal to shrink the regulated buffer threatens coasts already vulnerable to erosion
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 01:08 IST
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 01:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsOpinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us