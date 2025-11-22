<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has become the first airport in India to receive Level 3 accreditation under the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation (AEA) programme of the Airports Council International (ACI).</p>.<p>The airport progressed from Level 1 in December 2024 to Level 3 in December 2025.</p>.<p>According to a press note from the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the upgrade was achieved through enhanced digital accessibility, strengthened partnerships, expanded training and awareness programmes, and the integration of universal design principles.</p>.A sweeping dilemma: Should Bengaluru rent road sweepers?.<p>Recent inclusive initiatives at the airport include joint autism awareness programmes with airlines, passenger co-creation sessions with Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRMs), caregivers and accessibility experts, specialised training modules for airport staff, concessionaires to improve empathy and service standards, and the rollout of a comprehensive accessibility policy.</p>