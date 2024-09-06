411 FIRs filed for speeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in one month

In just a month, the police have registered at least 411 FIRs against vehicle users speeding beyond 130 kmph on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access controlled highway.
On August 1, the state police announced their decision to file FIRs and possibly suspend the licence of drivers crossing 130 kmph on all National and State highways in Karnataka.
This decision was taken after the police decided that speeding was the primary reason for most road crashes and fatalities in the state, said Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety), Karnataka.
The permissible speed limit on the highway is 100 kmph, with a buffer of another 5 kmph.
As soon as someone crosses this limit, they receive an e-challan detailing the date, time, and location of the violation along with the vehicle registration number and image proof. They are directed to pay a fine amount of Rs 1,000 within seven days since receiving the notice. Failure to do so will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 or imprisonment up to six months or both.
Since this August, police officers under whose jurisdiction the highway snakes through began registering FIRs against drivers going beyond 130 kmph but had to change their strategy after the court’s directions. Now, they are allowing a 10kmph buffer above the 130 kmph limit to book FIRs.
“The number of FIRs began piling up and the court raised objections to this. Therefore, in the last few days, officers began filing FIRs for many out-of-state vehicles because we do not have access to the vehicle owner database. If we have their mobile numbers, especially from our state, officers call the drivers directly to inform them to appear before the court and pay the fine amount as soon as possible,” he said.
The FIR is filed under section 281 of the BNS for rash and negligent driving that could endanger human life and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. A majority of these FIRs are against four-wheelers.
“We want to raise awareness about the rules among vehicle users and let people know that there is zero tolerance for such speeds on the highway. Ever since we started registering FIRs, the number of people going beyond 130 kmph has come down,” said Alok Kumar.
