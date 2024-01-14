JOIN US
44 flights from Bengaluru delayed due to bad weather in various cities

Last Updated 14 January 2024, 10:56 IST

Bengaluru: The departure of 44 flights from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was delayed on Sunday due to bad weather in several cities, an official here said.

According to the airport official, a thick layer of mist at KIA Bengaluru, delayed the landing of some flights at the city airport.

Consequently, the departure of 44 flights was delayed, the official said, attributing it to bad weather in many cities including Bengaluru. Of these 44, seven were flights to Delhi, while one was diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru.

(Published 14 January 2024, 10:56 IST)
