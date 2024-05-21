5,670 potholes on Bengaluru roads, finds BBMP survey

Bengaluru: As many as 5,670 potholes dot Bengaluru roads at the moment, a survey by the BBMP has found.
Of these, about 5,000 potholes have been identified in ward roads, while 670 craters are noticed in arterial and sub-arterial roads, officials said.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said directions have been issued to fill these potholes whenever there is a clear sky.
"We have enough resources to fill these potholes. Separately, we have made arrangements to fill up potholes on major roads by using cold mix asphalt. While 5,000 cold mix bags are already available, we are capable of supplying 3,000 such bags every day,” he said.
