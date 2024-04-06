5 held for thrashing man with iron pipe after video goes viral

Bengaluru: The Hennur police have arrested five people for beating up a middle-aged man with an iron pipe in East Bengaluru’s Kalyan Nagar. The incident was brought to attention of the police after a video of the incident recently went viral.

A purported dash cam video surfaced online in which the man was seen being thrashed by two men with an iron pipe in broad daylight on March 31. Initially, it was not clear whether the incident occurred in Bengaluru or when it happened.

Netizens shared the video, tagging the Bengaluru city police’s X handle. Mediapersons then brought the video to the attention of City Police Commissioner B Dayananda.

Following the complaint, the Hennur police identified the Kalyan Nagar Outer Ring Road as the place where the incident took place and launched an investigation.

Using CCTV footage and the video that went viral, police identified the victim and contacted him. Police said the man, an employee at the Heritage Milk product company, was attacked by the two people at the behest of his coworkers.

Three of the arrested — Anush Calvin, 23; Mutthu R, 19; and Sandeep S, 35 — are from KR Puram, while Vineesh V, 26, is from Kalyan Nagar and Umashankar Reddy, 37, from Kasturinagar.

According to the police, the victim had a feud with one of the suspects, who is a coworker. Both had financial troubles. The enraged coworker then planned the attack with four of his friends.

Dayananda told reporters that the police first identified the victim and took a complaint from him. Then they traced the attackers and arrested them. They have been sent to judicial custody.

The victim has sustained minor wounds to his hands and legs.