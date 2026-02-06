Menu
500 lifts, 1,000 escalators planned as Bengaluru metro expands to 175 km

The expansion is set to nearly double the current network from 96 km to 175 km within the next two years, increasing the station count from 83 to 127.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 21:02 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 21:02 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBMRCL

