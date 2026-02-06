<p>Bengaluru: As Bengaluru’s Metro stations are increasingly becoming overcrowded, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">BMRCL</a>) is planning to provide mobility infrastructure to ease passenger movement.</p>.<p>Speaking at the second 'Smart Lift and Mobility World 2026' event on Thursday, BMRCL R&D Director Sumit Bhatnagar announced that the upcoming 78-km expansion will see the deployment of 500 lifts and 1,000 escalators.</p>.<p>The expansion is set to nearly double the current network from 96 km to 175 km within the next two years, increasing the station count from 83 to 127.</p>.Pay Rs 1-5 more for Bengaluru metro rides from February 9.<p>“As the network grows, the need for lifts and travelators will rise, particularly at major interchange hubs where seamless passenger movement is as critical as train operations,” Bhatnagar noted.</p>.<p>A significant shift in the BMRCL’s procurement strategy is the emphasis on localisation. In line with federal norms, new infrastructure projects now require at least 60 per cent local content. Bhatnagar said moving away from imports to local manufacturing is essential for cost competitiveness, given the massive volumes involved in the Phase 2 and Phase 3 procurements.</p>.<p>Anitha Raghunath, Director of Virgo Communications, said with daily ridership touching one million, these mobility systems are no longer luxury additions, but integral to the commuter experience. To ensure long-term reliability, the BMRCL has bundled these procurements with maintenance contracts spanning up to a decade.</p>.<p>The summit also featured HR Shivkumar, Secretary of Karnataka RERA, who discussed building a future-ready real estate ecosystem.</p>