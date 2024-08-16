Bengaluru: 65 families feted for donating organs of dead relatives by CM on Independence Day

Bengaluru: For H K Gangadharaiah and R Nethravathi, residents of Ullal in Bengaluru, the death of their 33-year-old son this May was not an easy reality to stomach. But what brings them comfort now is knowing he continues to live on, having given six people another chance at life.
On Thursday, they were among 65 families honoured by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground for agreeing to donate the organs of their deceased relatives.
Their son, G Kiran, died on May 4 this year after being declared brain-dead at a city hospital following health complications.
Kiran’s skin, lungs, kidneys and eyes were donated to six people. “We were planning to get him married soon, but that was not to be. So we decided that if we could help other people survive, we would do that,” Nethravathi told DH.
Outside the grounds, a father and daughter held onto their certificate and posed for a photograph with joyous tears in their eyes. The daughter, Indramma A, had decided to donate her mother Gangamma’s organs after she passed away last June.
“We immediately decided to donate her organs because we would have had to bury or cremate her remains either way. Donating her organs would have helped someone at least,” she said.
‘Heart gives baby new life’
“My husband died last June after slipping into a coma. I was devastated and I couldn’t make any decision. My daughter convinced me to donate his organs,” said Tina, who travelled from Bagalur to receive the certificate with her daughter Ancie.
Ancie pitched in: “We haven’t still fully recovered from his loss. He was a good man who always donated his earnings. His heart was donated to a baby. I was very happy, it was a new birth for the baby. Now, we wake up every day knowing that father is alive, he is here, living on through someone.”
Published 15 August 2024, 23:05 IST