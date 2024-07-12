65-year-old man killed in serial accident in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 65-year-old pedestrian was killed in a chain accident caused by a BMTC bus in the southern outskirts of the city on Thursday afternoon.
A senior officer said that the driver of the Jigani-bound bus initially hit a two-wheeler on the Bannerghatta-Jigani Road near a polytechnic before swerving to the left and hitting four vehicles — two two-wheelers, a mini truck and a car — parked on the side of the road.
The pedestrian, Prasad Rao, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was on the side of the road when he was caught in the melee. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, the officer added.
Several people, including those on the two-wheelers and passengers in the bus, suffered minor injuries. The police have detained the bus driver.
Published 11 July 2024, 22:35 IST