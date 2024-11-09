718 two-wheeler riders booked for not wearing helmet   

<p>Bengaluru: At least 718 two-wheeler riders were booked for not wearing helmets during a special drive by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) on Friday.</p><p>Within five hours, the police registered 1,757 cases against traffic violators, collecting Rs 8.86 lakh in fines. Violations included 453 cases of entering restricted areas, 286 cases of driving against one-way traffic, 57 cases of triple riding, 163 instances of no-parking violations, and 80 cases of parking on footpaths.</p>.Eye care project for city police personnel and families.<p>In a separate drive, the police inspected school buses for overcrowding and drunk driving. They checked 3,395 vehicles, booking 24 drivers for driving under the influence and 327 for carrying more children than permitted.</p>