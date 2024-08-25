779 drivers booked for drunk driving on Friday night in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a large-scale drive against drunk-driving, Bengaluru Traffic Police booked 779 drivers for driving under the influence on Friday night.
Across the city, a total of 34,676 vehicles were checked. Around 1,200 traffic police personnel were deployed for the drive, including 317 police officers and 868 staff.
This is the biggest drive against drunk-driving by the Bengaluru Traffic Police after the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth issued a memo to all traffic police personnel in the city to take up drives from Thursday to Sunday. They will be doing more such drives every week.
