Q)The US and China have taken the lead in the development of AI models. India seems to have lagged behind. India’s home-grown AI model is targeted to be unveiled by February. How do you see this development?
Q) How do you see its impact on the economy?
Q) What kind of new jobs will be created in manufacturing?
Q) What needs to be done to bridge the skill gap in the sector?
Q) Why do we see very few successful innovations coming from academic campuses in India?
Published 10 November 2025, 06:05 IST