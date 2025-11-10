Menu
Telangana state song poet Ande Sri dies at 64

Ande Sri, whose real name was Ande Yellaiah, played a key role in the Telangana statehood agitation with his songs.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 06:22 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 06:22 IST
Telangana

