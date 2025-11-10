<p>Hyderabad: Renowned poet Ande Sri, the author of Telangana's iconic state song 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana', died here on Monday.</p>.<p>He was 64.</p>.<p>Ande Sri was found lying on the ground of his residence this morning. Family members rushed him to the state-run Gandhi hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said.</p>.<p>Heart attack is suspected to be the cause of death, they said.</p>.<p>Ande Sri, who was known to be hypertensive, had experienced an episode of sweating two days ago.</p>.<p>Ande Sri, whose real name was Ande Yellaiah, played a key role in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana </a>statehood agitation with his songs.</p>.<p>The Congress government declared Ande Sri's 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana' as the state song after it came to power in December 2023.</p>.<p>Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders condoled the demise of Ande Sri.</p>.<p>Ande Sri's death is a huge loss to the Telangana literary world, the Chief Minister said in an official release.</p>.<p>He instructed the officials to ensure the funeral of the departed is conducted with official state honours.</p>