8 Kannada open mics lined up for December in Bengaluru

December will see eight Kannada open mics in the city.
Nithin Kamath along with Shravan P and Ganesh Kashyap will be organising these standup acts.
They are accepting registrations by WhatsApp and the first eight people to register will be part of the line-up. These open mics will be held twice a week — Wednesdays at The Art Gully Studio, Koramangala, and on Fridays at Dialogues Cafe, J P Nagar. They plan to continue the open mics even after December.
Nithin has been doing standup comedy for around three years, and has been organising open mics for the past two months. The 90-minute show will feature eight comics apart from the host, with a 10-minute spot each.
Tickets are priced at Rs 69, and are available online.