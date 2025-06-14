Menu
Bengaluru: 88% seniors offline, HelpAge urges action  

Titled 'Understanding Inter-generational Dynamics & Perceptions on Ageing', it found 88% of intergenerational communication remains face-to-face. While 71% of elders use basic phones, only 41% own smartphones.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 23:01 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 23:01 IST
