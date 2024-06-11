9 inmates charged with assaulting 7 at Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Nine inmates at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison face charges for assaulting seven others within the facility, police officials said on Monday.
Although the altercation occurred on Friday, details emerged only on Monday.
A complaint lodged by Chief Superintendent of Central Prison Malliakarjun stated that the clash unfolded around 6:30 pm between barracks three and four.
The accused — Vishwanatha, Muniraj, Jaffer Sadiq, Vishal Gowda, Tippu Sultan, Sendil Kumar, Ajaya Singh, Kumar, and Irshad Pasha — allegedly attacked Rakesh, Guruprasad, Tejas, Dhanush, Tejas, Sheshadri, and Amith Kumar using stones. All the victims are undertrial prisoners.
Malliakarjun noted that jail officials resorted to a minor lathi charge to separate the feuding groups, as mentioned in the FIR. The injured undertrials received treatment at the prison hospital.
Preliminary investigations suggest long-standing grudges as the motive behind the assault. "They belonged to two gangs, and one wanted to intimidate the other," an officer said.
The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Published 10 June 2024, 21:54 IST