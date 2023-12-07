90% of tunnelling on metro's Pink Line completed: BMRCL

The last TBM, Bhadra, is currently creating the second tunnel from Venkateshpura to KG Halli. It has tunnelled about 850 metres of the total 1,186 metres. The BMRCL hopes it will break through by January-end and they will be able to deploy it for the third drive (939 metres from KG Halli to Nagavara) in March. The final drive will be completed by the end of 2024.