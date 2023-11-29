A dating app for book lovers

While dating apps are a dime a dozen these days, Harsh believes that Bookmark is unique.

“When you match with someone based on books, you’re automatically filtering out factors like your political views, principles and other preferences,” explains Harsh, one of the founders of Cubbon Reads, a popular community reading initiative.

The feature that sets it apart, according to him, is that the profile picture is hidden until 10 messages are exchanged between two people.