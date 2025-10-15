<p>Bengaluru: To mark Founder’s Day and honour the late Dr Thomas Chandy, Hosmat Hospital performed free surgeries in the paediatric orthopaedics department for 10 children.</p>.<p>The surgeries were conducted on children from across Karnataka, who had limb deformities or accident-related injuries.</p>.<p>Dr Noel Naleen Kumar, orthopaedic surgeon, who performed the procedures, said, “Dr Chandy always instructed us to never turn away from providing treatment to those who cannot afford it. We are continuing his vision.”</p>.<p>Many paediatric surgeries are expensive and often need to be carried out in stages, involving multiple procedures. “The management sometimes writes off bills if the patient cannot afford it,” Dr Noel added.</p>.<p>One of the beneficiaries, Mohammad Shureim, underwent surgery to correct a leg deformity caused by an accident. His mother said they had visited several hospitals before receiving free treatment at Hosmat. Another child, from Ballari and not even a year old, was operated on for clubfoot.</p>.<p>A statue of Dr Chandy was unveiled inside the hospital in his memory.</p>.<p>“We will take his legacy forward,” said Anisha Chandy Eckardt, Managing Director, Hosmat Multispeciality Hospital. She added that the hospital plans to expand its services to cosmetology, pain management, chemotherapy, and home healthcare. “We want to bring all services under one roof and give special focus to women’s health and paediatrics across our branches." </p>.<p>Armand Chandy, Director, Hosmat Multispeciality Hospitals, said mental health would be another key area. “My father wanted to include mental health as one of our services. There is a lot of need for it, especially when people face life-changing trauma due to accidents." </p>