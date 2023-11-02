A month on, no water provided by BWSSB for 50 families

Bengaluru: It’s been a harrowing 30 days for the residents of Ahmed Sait Road, off Mosque Road. Not a single drop of Cauvery water has graced their taps due to the unfinished work by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). With no elected body in place and engineers turning a deaf ear to their calls, residents are left in a lurch, clueless about whom to turn to for help.
Across the entire stretch, encompassing over 50 plots and apartment buildings, residents have been forced to rely on water tankers for their daily needs. The BWSSB initiated the pipe replacement work nearly a month ago but left it incomplete. Two weeks ago, when residents appealed to AC Srinivas, the MLA of Pulakeshinagar, his office promised to address the issue. However, no tangible action has been witnessed on the ground to date.
"It has become a nightmare, and it is worse for families with senior citizens and children. Having the water supply cut for more than a month is unacceptable,” a resident told DH.
A BWSSB engineer said the issue would be resolved in two days. “We had replaced the pipes along Ahmed Sait Road long ago but when we were about to release water, there was a leakage on the main line near Richmond Park. In two days, we will be able to start supplying water,” he told DH.