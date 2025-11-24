Shamanur responding to treatment well: Minister

<p>Davangere/ DHNS: District In-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun clarified that veteran Congress leader and Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayata Mahasabha President Shamanur Shivashankarappa is responding to the treatment well and he would be out of the hospital soon.</p><p>Addressing a section of media persons, here on Monday, Minister Mallikarjun said, people need not panic or worry about his health. Shamanur might return to Davangere from Bengaluru either this week or next week. He also exuded confidence that Shamanur would recover soon as many are praying for his speedy recovery.</p>