24X7 water project completion may take 15 more months

<p>Even after receiving sharp criticism for the delay in implementation and the disturbance caused to water supply cycles, the ambitious 24X7 water supply project covering the entire twin cities is now expected to be fully functional only in March 2027. </p><p>The laying of clear water distribution network required to give house connections has experienced a delay now, though other components like new water treatment plant (WTP), raw water and clear water trunk mains, and construction of tanks are in the final stage.</p><p>Though two new areas are getting continuous water supply and trial run has begun in eight areas, total completion of this project is expected to take at least 15 more months, and the government has been urged to extend the deadline accordingly.</p><p>The initial five-year duration for this World Bank-assisted project implementation ended in June itself, and extension is sought. Rs 1,206 crore is the total project cost including the operation and maintenance for seven years.</p><p>Among 1,688 km distribution network to be laid, the progress so far has been slightly above 55%, resulting in only around 30% progress in the target to give 1.20 lakh house service connections. Against 67 km clear water trunk main to be laid inside the city, 50 km is laid. In 17.9 km clear water main line from Amminbhavi to Rayapur, 300 metre is remaining.</p><p>Raw water trunk main from Savadatti jackwell to Amminbhavi is laid (29.51 km). Among 23 tanks, structural works of 19 are over, three are under progress and one is in land purchase stage.</p><p>These details are as per the progress review made by the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance (KUIDFC), which is the nodal agency monitoring the project implementation by the L&T company.</p><p>KUIDFC Superintending Engineer (KUWSMP, Hubballi-Dharwad project implementation unit) Savita Katigennavar informed that the government has been urged to extend the duration of the project implementation till March 2027, and an empowered committee handling this issue is expected to take a decision soon.</p><p>“The project was initially delayed due to Covid-19 situation, delay in handing over the water supply network, land acquisition process and the need to replace 300 km of newly-laid distribution network. As several roads have become CC roads now, laying distribution pipeline is delayed, as getting compliances and permissions from multiples agencies to cut roads take time. However, works are expedited using additional labourers,” she said, adding that the project is expected to be commissioned in a full-fledged manner by March 2027.</p><p>Electromechanical works are underway at the 43 MLD water treatment plant at Amminbhavi, while efforts are on to get the land required to complete the CWTM works from Amminbhavi to Rayapur. These works may take a couple of months, and all intermittent wards would get water supply once in three days by March next year, Savita said.</p><p>At present, 13 wards in demo zone are getting 24X7 water supply, and 25 wards are getting daily water. Water supply frequency ranges from once in three days to seven days in remaining 44 intermittent wards. This supply also gets delayed when power supply disruption and leakage in pipelines take place.</p><p>Rs 250 crore pending</p><p>For the World Bank-assisted project to supply 24X7 drinking water to all wards in the twin cities, the contribution to be made by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) is Rs 336.60 crore.</p><p>However, the civic body has so far paid Rs 86.09 crore only.</p><p>The HDMC contributed its share for 2020-21 and 2021-22, and has kept the amount pending for the next three years.</p><p>Now, HDMC Commissioner Rudresh Ghali has placed a proposal before the HDMC’s general body to adjust Rs 43 crore available with the KUIDFC’s escrow account (water bill collection amount) against the pending contribution.</p>