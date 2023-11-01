Aadhaar biometric scam: Duo from Bihar arrested in city for exploiting govt portal

‘116 cases reported so far’

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said “In the last three to four months 116 cases [related to Aadhaar biometric fraud] have been reported in the city. The suspects are misusing the facility provided by the government. We have brought this to the notice of the Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps to bring in changes where the biometric and Aadhaar numbers would be masked.”