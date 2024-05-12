AAP protests handover of Indiranagar BDA complex to private group

Bengaluru: Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered outside the BDA complex in Indiranagar on Saturday in protest against the decision of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to convert the complex into a shopping mall.
DH had reported on May 6 that the BDA has decided to convert seven BDA complexes in the city into shopping malls. Six of these are leased out to M-FAR Developers, while the one in Indiranagar will be redeveloped jointly by Maverick Holdings and Embassy Group. The BDA expects to earn about Rs 40 crore each year after re-development of these complexes.
The Indiranagar BDA complex served as office space for several enterprises, including a clinic, an optical store, and a few driving schools. The local AAP body condemned this decision by the BDA, calling this “land grab by land mafia”.
State organising secretary Mohan Dasari noted that this decision was
“illogical” because Indiranagar is already highly
commercialised.
“Instead of giving this prime land to money makers who will not benefit the public in any way, the government could instead allow for a public library or a playground to be built here or plant a mini-forest. This would actually benefit the local residents,” he said.
He added that this would exacerbate the traffic woes experienced by residents on the Old Madras Road and disturb the long-time residents of the area.
Party workers held up banners and shouted slogans against Energy Minister K J George, Shanthinagar MLA and BDA Chairman N A Haris, and the Congress government. They noted their readiness to fight for the preservation of all the BDA complexes, including the ones in RT Nagar and Koramangala, that are being leased out.
Published 12 May 2024, 02:59 IST