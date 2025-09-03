Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Man, who spent 51 days in jail in rape case, acquitted after woman claims 'misunderstanding'

During the trial in the case, the woman claimed that due to a misunderstanding with the man, she lodged a complaint against him and 'she did not remember anything else', court documents showed.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 10:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 10:09 IST
India NewsWest Bengalrape

Follow us on :

Follow Us