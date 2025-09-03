Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maratha quota issue: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal skips Cabinet meet

Earlier, Bhujbal warned of massive protests by members of the OBC communities if any attempt is made to disturb their existing reservation for accommodating Marathas.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 08:53 IST
India NewsMaharashtraReservationChhagan BhujbalMaratha agitation

Follow us on :

Follow Us