'Access control charges' for vehicles overstaying at SMVT station

Bengaluru: Railway authorities have introduced an access control system at the SMVT Bengaluru station to "reduce congestion and ensure disciplined vehicle movement within its circulating area".

The South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced access control for entry and exit to India's first air-conditioned railway terminal located in eastern Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli.

According to the SWR, vehicles overstaying outside the parking area beyond 10 minutes will have to pay access control charges. Vehicles parked inside the parking area have to pay only parking charges.

The railways has asked citizens to park inside the nominated parking areas if they do not intend to exit within 10 minutes. Those paying parking charges do not have to pay the access control charge, but will need to show the parking fee receipt at the exit gate.