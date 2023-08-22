Accidental relief insurance for BMTC staff

The BMTC on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Bank of India for providing accidental relief insurance under the corporate salary package.
The MoU was signed by BMTC Managing Director G Satyavathy and UBI's Asim Kumar Pal.
The scheme has the following features:
• Accidental insurance of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 65 lakh for BMTC employees who get their pay through UBI salary accounts.
• The scheme covers an employee’s accidental death on or off duty.
• Up to Rs 40 lakh in the event of accidents resulting in permanent total disability.
• Up to Rs 1 crore for debit card holders in the event of an air accident resulting in an employee's death.