Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Accidental relief insurance for BMTC staff

The MoU was signed by BMTC Managing Director G Satyavathy and UBI's Asim Kumar Pal.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 22:56 IST

Follow Us

The BMTC on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Bank of India for providing accidental relief insurance under the corporate salary package. 

The MoU was signed by BMTC Managing Director G Satyavathy and UBI's Asim Kumar Pal. 

The scheme has the following features: 

• Accidental insurance of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 65 lakh for BMTC employees who get their pay through UBI salary accounts. 

• The scheme covers an employee’s accidental death on or off duty. 

• Up to Rs 40 lakh in the event of accidents resulting in permanent total disability. 

• Up to Rs 1 crore for debit card holders in the event of an air accident resulting in an employee's death. 

(Published 21 August 2023, 22:56 IST)
