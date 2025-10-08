Menu
We proved to world effectiveness of air power to shape military outcome in few days: IAF Chief

'Our performance in Operation Sindoor fills us with professional pride. We proved to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcome in just a few days,' IAF Chief said.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 07:13 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 07:13 IST
India NewsIAFDefenceIndian Air Force

