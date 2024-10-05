ACP to probe murder of 13-year-old schoolgirl in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Mico Layout Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has been appointed the investigating officer in the case pertaining to the mysterious death of a 13-year-old girl in her Tilak Nagar home. </p>.<p>On May 23, the school girl was found unconscious in her room and was later pronounced brought dead by doctors at a hospital. </p>.Bengaluru police file 555-page charge sheet in attempted rape case .<p>Police sent the body for post-mortem and registered an unnatural death report. </p>.<p>The post-mortem report, which came on July 18, stated that the girl was smothered. Following the report, police launched murder investigations. </p>.<p>While the Tilak Nagar police inspector was tasked with investigating the case, no leads could be found in spite of rigorous investigations. </p>.<p>Considering the seriousness and sensitivity of the case, Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), has appointed the ACP as the investigating officer in the case. </p>