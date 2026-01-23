Activities to mark Republic Day in Bengaluru

<p>Philatelic exhibition</p>.<p>The #ReclaimConstitution project, founded by Vinay Kumar, will be hosting a philatelic exhibition, titled ‘Makers of Our Constitution’. It will showcase rare postal stamps, covers, cancellations, and archival treasures, on January 26, 1 pm to 6 pm, at Sabha BLR, Kamaraj Road. A pocket edition of the ‘Constitution of India’ will be released by Justice Oka on the same day. To watch the book release, visit @ReclaimConstitution on YouTube.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lalbagh Flower Show</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hosted by the horticulture department, the ongoing Lalbagh Flower Show is showcasing the life journey of author Poornachandra Tejaswi through floral displays. It features 95 varieties of flowers from different states, including 27 lakh flowers grown in Lalbagh itself. Visitors can also view 150 bird photographs and 250 entomological specimens. Open until January 26, 9 am to 6 pm. Tickets are priced between Rs 30 and Rs 100.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Virtual ride and run</p>.<p class="bodytext">Virtual Fitness Squad is organising the ‘Republic Day — One Nation — One Run — One Ride’ fitness event remotely. Participants can run in multiple categories (5 km to 42 km) or ride (26 km or 72 km) at a location of their choice. They should record and submit proof of the challenge they completed between January 26, 8 am and January 27, 8 pm. They will receive an e-certificate. Tickets online. For details, WhatsApp 83989 99880.</p>.Karnataka tableau not in Republic day parade, but to be showcased at Bharat Parv event.<p class="bodytext">Craft workshop</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hobby Ghar, Seshadripuram, will host a Republic Day-themed art and craft workshop for children aged five and above on January 25, 11 am. The two-hour session will include activities such as decorating mini bento cakes and painting caps with tricolour motifs, and making eco-friendly leaf bowls. Tickets online.</p>