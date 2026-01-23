Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Debating God, missing the point

Debating God, missing the point

Seen in this light, how should we assess the recent debate between poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar and Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadwi on the question, “Does God exist?”
Ganeshdatta Poddar
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 00:17 IST
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 00:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionJaved AkhtarGodPanaroma

Follow us on :

Follow Us